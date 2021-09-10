Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $34.67 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $167.76. 187,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113,344. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

