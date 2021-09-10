WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAPS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

MAPS opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

