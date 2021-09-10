WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renasant Bank grew its position in Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Garmin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.65. 6,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,823. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.