WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,749 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,169. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

