WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 120,952 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 204.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120,952 shares during the period. Arconic makes up about 0.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arconic were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arconic by 103.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSE ARNC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. 4,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

