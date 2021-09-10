WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $5.03 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.08. 128,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,213. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.94 and its 200 day moving average is $192.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

