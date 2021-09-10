William J. Ruh Sells 55,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NCNO opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.89. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

