Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 181 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NovoCure stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.19. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,772.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

