Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 2.8%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 14,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,075,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

