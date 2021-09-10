Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

WPM stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$56.75. The company had a trading volume of 564,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.55 billion and a PE ratio of 32.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$55.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$72.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6799998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

