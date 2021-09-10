Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,085. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.54. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.