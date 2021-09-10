Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.74. 23,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.01 and a 200-day moving average of $258.49. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.15.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

