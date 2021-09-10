Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $573.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,946. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.80 and a 52 week high of $575.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.