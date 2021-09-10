Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Clearway Energy worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,389,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWEN. UBS Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,607. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 223.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,300 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,941 shares of company stock worth $563,531 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

