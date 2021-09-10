Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,482 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

