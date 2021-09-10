Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,384 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.6% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $108.58. 484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,368. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

