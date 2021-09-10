Westhampton Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. 15,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average is $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

