Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,066,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,384,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

