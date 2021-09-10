Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,023,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,699,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,057,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

