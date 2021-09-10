Western Wealth Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Shares of JD stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

