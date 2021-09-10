Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,587 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $173.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

