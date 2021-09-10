Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,612 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 848.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $72.82 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 136.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

