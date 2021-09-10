Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock opened at $593.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.71.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

