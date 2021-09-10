West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 5th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

TSE:WFG opened at C$100.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.41. The company has a market cap of C$10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.81.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 11.2399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$118.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.20.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.