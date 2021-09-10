Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.67. 860,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,628,754. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

