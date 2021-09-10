Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $101.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Get Visteon alerts:

NASDAQ VC traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.31. 867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 2.01. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,075,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.