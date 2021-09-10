Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $330.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $297.30 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

