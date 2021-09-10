Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading 4% Higher

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.74. 3,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 195,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. Analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

