Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Down 4.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) traded down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.28. 8,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 732,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). Research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at about $20,399,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $15,228,000. Apoletto Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.