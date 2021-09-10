Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $4.32. Waterdrop shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 63,874 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

