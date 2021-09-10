Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 95,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 100,926 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPCB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

