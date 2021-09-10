Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.98. 1,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,543. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $121.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.19.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

