Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTEX shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $23.65 on Friday. Vtex has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

