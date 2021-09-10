VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) President Sells $234,432.00 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VMware stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.55. 1,426,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,964. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.05.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VMware by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

