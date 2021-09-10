Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 295.82% and a negative return on equity of 109.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 1,166.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 272,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

