Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VITL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. Analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 56.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 304,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after buying an additional 113,151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 133.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 75.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 98,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

