Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report sales of $98.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the lowest is $91.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $62.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $387.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $488.69 million, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $16,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $18.96 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

