Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.23

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 5112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vine Energy by 1,568.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 513,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vine Energy by 3,580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 39,386 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000.

About Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

