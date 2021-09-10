Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $7.77. 1,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542. Vince has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $92.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Vince alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.