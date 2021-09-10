VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:CSB opened at $59.10 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $66.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

