VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $66.00 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $67.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33.

