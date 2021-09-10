VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ CIZ opened at $35.11 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

