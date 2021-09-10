Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CubeSmart by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

