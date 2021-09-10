Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,810 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Surface Oncology worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SURF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $281.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SURF shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

