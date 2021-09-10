Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,081 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.