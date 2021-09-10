Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,869 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,669 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of QCR worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 509.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QCR by 218.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $792.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $52.20.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

QCRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

