Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Logitech International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

LOGI opened at $100.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.29. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.