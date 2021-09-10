Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.71.

NYSE VSCO traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,921. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

