Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $128,090.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $128,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $248,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $204,238.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $592,350.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $124.17 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $129.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 31.2% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vicor by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

