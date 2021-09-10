VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Shares of VIAO stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

