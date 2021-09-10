VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.
Shares of VIAO stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $15.57.
